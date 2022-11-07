Who should get the Spurs starting point guard job? | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to discuss if there is a point guard controversy with the Spurs.



Should the nod go to Josh Primo? Tre Jones? Rookie Blake Wesley? Someone else?



Also, reaction to the Spurs' retro classic edition jerseys and the report that a long-time team coach is parting ways.