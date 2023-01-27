Spurs rookie spotlight: Jeremy Sochan and Blake Wesley | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Two Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to discuss a pair of Spurs rookies.
Will Jeremy Sochan get invited to the NBA Rising Stars Game? How has Blake Wesley been doing with the Austin Spurs?
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
