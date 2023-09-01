Rookie midseason grades; Spurs-Grizzlies game preview | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to hand out some Spurs rookie midseason grades for Jeremy Sochan, Blake Wesley, and Malakai Branham.
Also, a quick Spurs-Grizzlies game-day preview.
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
YouTube https://youtu.be/uAJlm1TtAjk
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5