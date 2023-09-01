Rookie midseason grades; Spurs-Grizzlies game preview | Locked On Spurs

How are the rookies doing halfway through their pro-career?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to hand out some Spurs rookie midseason grades for Jeremy Sochan, Blake Wesley, and Malakai Branham.

Also, a quick Spurs-Grizzlies game-day preview.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.