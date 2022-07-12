Spurs-Rockets game preview and the airing of grievances | Locked On Spurs

Can the Spurs put an end to their losing streak tonight against the Rockets?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Two Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to look at tonight's Spurs matchup versus the Rockets.

What are the key stats and streaks to watch for tonight?

Also, host Jeff Garcia wants to air a grievance against Joe!

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.