Spurs-Raptors game preview; can the Spurs keep winning? | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs are racking up wins but can the team maintain their winning ways?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos and Derrick Gervin to preview tonight's Spurs-Raptors game.

Also, they ask if the Spurs can keep on winning throughout the season and dive into the latest on the Josh Primo situation.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.