The Spurs forward is struggling from the field.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to preview tonight's Spurs-Pelicans matchup.

Also, a discussion on Keldon Johnson's shooting slump and if fans should be worried.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.