The Spurs host the Pelicans tonight but can they snap their losing streak?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to preview tonight's Spurs-Pelicans matchup.

Also, a discussion on Manu Ginobili's possible next role with the Spurs.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.