Spurs-Nuggets game preview; latest in the Josh Primo situation | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs will look to snap their three-game losing streak on Monday night versus the Nuggets.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Casey Viera to talk about the latest on the Josh Primo allegations involving the Spurs and Dr. Hilary Cauthen.

Also, a game day preview of the Spurs-Nuggets game in San Antonio.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.