Catching up on Spurs news and talking NBA 2K League with pro-player from San Antonio | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos as they look at the latest San Antonio Spurs news.
In the show's second half, they welcome San Antonio's own Donovan "Seldum" Mass. He is San Antonio's only pro player with the NBA 2K League.
He tells us about his experience playing on the big esports stage, his march in the NBA 2K League playoffs, if he believes the Spurs will ever join the NBA 2K League and how you can vote for him to win an NBA 2K League award.
