Enter the Spurs multiverse: What if? Manu Ginobili never comes to the Spurs | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to enter the Spurs multiverse and ask what would have happened if the team never brought over Manu Ginobili to San Antonio.
RELATED: With enshrinement complete, Hall Of Famer Manu Ginobili caps an incredible basketball career
Also, a discussion on Becky Hammon's coaching future after her very successful first season as a head coach in the WNBA.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
YouTube https://youtu.be/I9jyKvhpYIM
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5