Spurs Media Day takeaways and discussing Keldon Johnson's shoulder injury | Locked On Spurs

What was said at Spurs' Media Day 2022 and we get into detail on Johnson's shoulder dislocation.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to discuss the Spurs 2022 Media Day and give some takeaways from what the players and coach Popovich had to say.

Also, special guest Dr. Ryan McCorkle joins to give insight into Keldon Johnson's shoulder dislocation. He addresses the injury type as well as his thoughts on the forward's rehab.