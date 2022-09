Let's look back at Manu's big night.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to recap Manu Ginobili's Hall of Fame induction and more.

Also, which former Spurs player could see their name enshrined in the Basketball Hall Of Fame?