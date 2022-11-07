Spotlight: Spurs' Josh Primo and areas he needs to improve upon| Locked On Spurs

What areas of growth on the court do we want to see from Primo next season?

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to put in focus San Antonio Spurs' Josh Primo as he gets set to enter season two.

What does he need to work on? Is he ready for a bigger role?

Also, what in the world was ex-NBA guard Gilbert Arenas thinking about when he had some things to say about Manu Ginobili?