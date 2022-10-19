Spurs-Hornets game preview; discussing the 'rookie wall' & team health | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs begin their 2022-23 season against the Hornets.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Casey Viera to preview Wednesday night's Spurs-Hornets game to start the new season.

Also, Dr. Ryan McCorkle, with St. David’s Medical Center and the Austin Emergency Center as well as with the Backstage Medical & Concierge Medicine practice, to discuss player health to start the new season as well as an in-depth talk on the "rookie wall."

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.