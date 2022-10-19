x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Locked On Spurs

Spurs-Hornets game preview; discussing the 'rookie wall' & team health | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs begin their 2022-23 season against the Hornets.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Casey Viera to preview Wednesday night's Spurs-Hornets game to start the new season.

Also, Dr. Ryan McCorkle, with St. David’s Medical Center and the Austin Emergency Center as well as with the Backstage Medical & Concierge Medicine practice, to discuss player health to start the new season as well as an in-depth talk on the "rookie wall." 

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

YouTube https://youtu.be/01I-KphrTis

Apple buff.ly/3axIY84

Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12

Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out