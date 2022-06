How did Vassell do in his sophomore NBA season with the Spurs?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledge to discuss Spurs' Devin Vassell's 2021-22 season and get into some serious nerd-collecting talk.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.