What improvements do we want to see Vassell make next season?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Casey Viera to look at what Dejounte Murray means by "system" in his social media posts about the Spurs.

Also, what does Devin Vassell need to do on the court and off in the upcoming season?