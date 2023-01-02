Are the Spurs on the clock this off-season? game preview vs. Hornets | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to ask if the Spurs are on the hot seat this off-season with the number of draft picks they own, the huge salary cap space, and players they could trade.
Also, a quick Spurs-Hornets game preview.
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
YouTube https://youtu.be/hhSgWu5KKoY
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5