Locked On Spurs

Discussing the Spurs and the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery and more | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs' Draft Lottery odds point to them landing at the No. 9 pick overall.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Brandon Medina to preview tonight's 2022 NBA Draft Lottery and the Spurs.

What is the best and worst-case scenario? Any college prospect the Spurs have to take?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

