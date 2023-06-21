Should Victor Wembanyama play at NBA Summer League? | Locked On Spurs

Wembanyama has been playing into the summer in France and may not want to risk injury in Las Vegas.

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama is a lock to go No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs at the NBA Draft on Thursday, but it's unclear how the Spurs will handle his first summer as an NBA player from there.

On a Tuesday episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia was joined by Rudy Campos to discuss San Antonio's options.

Wembanyama made the LNB Pro A Finals with his Metropolitans 92 team, meaning lots of extra wear and tear on his body into June that was not expected. Considering Wembanyama has already been a pro for several years, Summer League is not the useful ramp-up opportunity it might be for other players.

“He’s likely going to be gassed come training camp," Garcia said. "That’s where the Spurs’ load management is likely going to come in. This is what they’re known for, this is how they preserve players.”

Wembanyama is also expected to play at the FIBA World Cup in South Asia later this summer for France. That gives the Spurs yet another reason to slow-play Wembanyama's summer.

“When we hit preseason, that’s where I see that the bulk of his minutes are going to (come)," Campos added. "He’s going to get a lot of experience against veteran guys in the NBA.”

Considering all these factors and the stakes of Wembanyama's health at 7-foot-4, Garcia made the case the Wembanyama should simply experience Summer League as a bystander rather than a competitor.