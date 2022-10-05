x
Locked On Spurs

Should Spurs fans rest easy about the team's future in San Antonio? | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs are here to stay, says Spurs Chairman Peter J. Holt.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Tom Petrini to discuss the future of the Spurs after Peter J. Holt's letter to the city about them staying in San Antonio.

Should fans come off the ledge when it comes to thoughts of team relocation, or still be leery?

RELATED: Spurs' Peter J. Holt pens heartfelt letter to the City of San Antonio

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

