Recapping the Spurs preseason loss to Pelicans; Chat with the 2022 NBA 2K League Amateur of the Year | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to recap the Spurs' preseason loss to the Pelicans. Who stood out? Were there any signs of improvement?



Also, San Antonio's pro-esports player and NBA 2K League player, Donovan "SELDUM" Mass joins to talk about winning the 2022 NBA 2K League Amateur of the Year.