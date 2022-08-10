x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Locked On Spurs

Recapping the Spurs preseason loss to Pelicans; Chat with the 2022 NBA 2K League Amateur of the Year | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs dropped to 0-3 in the preseason after home loss to the Pelicans.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to recap the Spurs' preseason loss to the Pelicans. Who stood out? Were there any signs of improvement?

Also, San Antonio's pro-esports player and NBA 2K League player, Donovan "SELDUM" Mass joins to talk about winning the 2022 NBA 2K League Amateur of the Year.

RELATED: San Antonio's amateur NBA 2K League player Donovan 'SELDUM' Mass named 2022 Amateur of the Year

Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

YouTube https://youtu.be/34yomdCigWs
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12

Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out