Instant reaction as the Spurs trade Dejounte Murray to the Hawks | Locked On Spurs

In a blockbuster deal, the Spurs are sending Murray to the Hawks for multiple draft picks, Danilo Gallinari.

SAN ANTONIO — On this emergency episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia and San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger react to the big news that the Spurs have traded long-time guard Dejounte Murray to the Hawks.

What did the Spurs receive in return? Is this a sign of a full rebuild? Did Murray want out of San Antonio?

