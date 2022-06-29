Instant reaction as the Spurs trade Dejounte Murray to the Hawks | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this emergency episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia and San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger react to the big news that the Spurs have traded long-time guard Dejounte Murray to the Hawks.
What did the Spurs receive in return? Is this a sign of a full rebuild? Did Murray want out of San Antonio?
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
YouTube https://youtu.be/4gmnNcJUz7Q
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5