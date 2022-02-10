Preseason game preview Spurs vs Magic, in-depth discussion of Primo's injury & more | Locked On Spurs

Spurs face the Magic for preseason game No. 2.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Two Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to preview the San Antonio Spurs' preseason game versus the Magic as well as a look at how the Spurs did in the NBA.com GM survey.

Also, special guest Dr. Ryan McCorkle is back for his weekly spot to give insight into Josh Primo's MCL injury. He addresses the injury type as well as his thoughts on getting the player's physically ready for the season.