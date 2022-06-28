x
Locked On Spurs

Discussing rookie Malaki Branham; what is up with the Spurs' Murray trade rumors? | Locked On Spurs

Could Murray be traded from San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to discuss if there is fire with all this smoke about the Spurs trading guard Dejounte Murray.

Also, Jimenez talks about rookie Malaki Branham and Locked On Buckeyes host, Jay Stephens, drops in to give an in-depth breakdown of Branham as well.

RELATED: Q&A: Spurs' Malaki Branham on bonding with Jeremy Sochan, Dejounte Murray and more

