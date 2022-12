The Spurs finally snapped their long losing skid.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to recap the Spurs' win over the Rockets.

What are the key stats? Which players stood out?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.