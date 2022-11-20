Looking back: Talking with Jason David Frank aka the Green Power Ranger in 2017 | Locked On Spurs

In 2017, Jason David Frank made a surprise visit on Locked On Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — The news came out today that actor Jason David Frank who famously portrayed the Green Power Ranger on "The Power Rangers" TV series passed away.

Many are mourning his passing and back in 2017 he was kind enough to join Locked On Spurs to talk about a variety of topics.

In the interview, he shared his love of his fans, how much they meant to him, and even talked about then San Antonio Spurs player, Danny Green, who was nicknamed "The Green Ranger" and how much it meant to him.