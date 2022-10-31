x
The latest on the Joshua Primo situation; who is the Spurs go-to guy? | Locked On Spurs

We catch you up on the latest developments on the Joshua Primo situation and more.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to discuss the latest on the stunning news regarding the Spurs waiving second-year guard, Joshua Primo.

RELATED: Reports: Former Spurs guard Primo allegedly exposed himself to women, including former team employee

Also, who is emerging as the team's go-to guy: Keldon Johnson or Devin Vassell?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

