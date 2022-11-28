Interview: G League's Mexico City Capitanes & San Antonio basketball legend Orlando Méndez-Valdez | Locked On Spurs

Orlando talks about his basketball journey and how he wants to be an example for aspiring young Mexican-American basketball players.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes a San Antonio basketball legend: Orlando Mendez-Valdez.

Orlando was born and raised in San Antonio and attended San Antonio's Lanier High School and ultimately becoming a pro-basketball player in the Euroleague and in Mexico's National Professional Basketball League (LNBP).

He is a four-time LNBP champion, a 10-time LNBP All-Star, a gold medalist in 2013 with Team Mexico, a silver medalist in 2011 with Team Mexico, and his Lanier High School jersey was retired in 2009.

He gives his thoughts on his career that started in San Antonio, playing with the newest team in the NBA G League (the Capitanes), his thoughts on the San Antonio Spurs, playing against the Austin Spurs, why Spurs fans should make the trip to Mexico City to watch the Spurs-Heat game, and much more.

