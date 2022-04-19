x
How far are the Spurs from making the NBA Playoffs? | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs lost again in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Brandon Medina to discuss Spurs' Dejounte Murray's chance at getting the NBA Most Improved Player Award and ask how far away are the Spurs from making the NBA Playoffs.

RELATED: Spurs' Dejounte Murray named finalist for NBA Most Improved Player Award

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

