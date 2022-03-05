Grading Spurs' Zach Collins' 2021-22 season | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Casey Viera to grade Spurs' Zach Collins' 2021-22 season and discuss the latest Spurs news that the team wants to play more games away from San Antonio starting next season.
