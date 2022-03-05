x
Locked On Spurs

Grading Spurs' Zach Collins' 2021-22 season | Locked On Spurs

Should Collins get a pass for his play last season?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Casey Viera to grade Spurs' Zach Collins' 2021-22 season and discuss the latest Spurs news that the team wants to play more games away from San Antonio starting next season.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

