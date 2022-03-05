Grading Spurs' Josh Primo's 2021-22 season, react to Holt's letter to San Antonio | Locked On Spurs

How did the Spurs rookie guard do last season?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to grade Spurs rookie Josh Primo's first season in the NBA.

Also, the pair react to the letter to San Antonio from Spurs Chairman Peter J. Holt and Pledger gives a movie review.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.