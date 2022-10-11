Game preview: Spurs vs. Bucks; reacting to new City Edition jerseys | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs will look to snap their losing skid against the Bucks.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Two Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to preview tonight's Spurs-Bucks matchup, a look at keys to the game, and more.

Also, reaction to the new City Edition jerseys.

