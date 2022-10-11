Game preview: Spurs vs. Bucks; reacting to new City Edition jerseys | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Two Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to preview tonight's Spurs-Bucks matchup, a look at keys to the game, and more.
Also, reaction to the new City Edition jerseys.
RELATED: Party like it's 1996! Spurs new City Edition jerseys pay homage to San Antonio's All-Star Game
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
YouTube https://youtu.be/Beqh79rnAGA
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5