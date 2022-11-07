x
Locked On Spurs

Game 4 for the Spurs at Summer League. What do we want to see? | Locked On Spurs

Can the Summer Spurs pick up a win out in Las Vegas?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to discuss who needs to show out, and more at Game 4 of the Spurs Summer League slate.

Also, are there signs pointing to Gregg Popovich's final season and Jimenez wants to clear the air about a story concerning him.

