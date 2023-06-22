'As tall as the Eiffel Tower': French Spurs fans in SA welcome Wemby

Five local Frenchmen in the food and wine business say Tony Parker put San Antonio on the map, blazing the trail for Victor Wembanyama.

SAN ANTONIO — It's estimated between 600 and 800 French people live in San Antonio, according to French officials.

With Frenchman Victor Wembanyama presumably in a Spurs jersey, the Alamo City's Franco-American alliance grows even stronger.

Following Wemby's arrival, French Spurs fans predict more of their own will plan trips to the Alamo City.

"I think everybody is just so excited. It's almost like it was meant to be," said Mathieu Muckensturm, a French Spurs fan who lives in San Antonio.

On a Friday afternoon in Alamo Heights, before the doors opened for dinner at Bistr09, KENS 5 walked in with the intention of interviewing Damien Watel. Watel is the owner of Bistr09 and San Antonio's Honorary Consul of France.

When we walked in, Watel had prepared an even bigger interview opportunity. He gathered a group of French Spurs fans -- all in the food and wine business in San Antonio.

"We're making pan bagnat and jambon beurre," explained Watel, who set plates of French cuisine on the bar for all to enjoy.

Before our interview, the Frenchmen began to visit, sip wine and enjoy a bite to eat.

Five of these men have known each other for years. That particular Friday, it was the first time the group was in the same place at the same time.

We savored every moment.

"They're like stray cats, the French guys here," said Watel, laughing.

The Frenchmen were born in different cities across France.

"Born and raised in Paris," said Olivier Bourgoin, known as 'The Wine Guy'.

"I'm from Alsace, the northeast part of France, right next to Germany," said Muckensturm, who is in the wine distribution business.

"I'm from Normandy," said Pascal Vincent, a Spurs fan and wine connoisseur who spent years sharing his expertise at San Antonio private club, The Argyle.

"We all want to welcome Wemby with open arms," added Watel.

In 2001, France began to pay more attention to the NBA, thanks to the 28th pick in the draft that year: 19-year-old Tony Parker.

"I didn't really know where San Antonio was until Tony Parker came to play for the Spurs," said Muckensturm, who began to laugh.

Poujol recalled a conversation with his brother-in-law in the early 2000's, "[He] was watching the NBA and I'm like, 'What are you doing? You're following the U.S. NBA?'" It's a statement he smiles about today.

These Frenchmen followed Parker's success, and could name nearly every accomplishment.

"He was the first European player to be a starting point guard in the NBA ever and won a championship his first year in the league," said Bourgoin.

Now, in 2023, France is home to the #1 draft pick with 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama. It's the country's first #1 pick to the NBA.

"Dude is pretty good, actually!" said Vincent, who admitted he stopped watching the Spurs recently because of their losing record.

"Are you gonna start watching Spurs games again?" we asked him.

"Of course!" he replied. "Being the first pick, I think the impact is going to be tremendous."

As Wemby showed the world his skills, these Frenchmen watched in awe -- with pride.

"He's got an 8-foot wingspan," said Bourgoin. "His father was a professional basketball player, his mother is an athlete, his grandfather played pro basketball. He has a lot of great background to be successful."

"Not only is he as tall as the Eiffel Tower, but on top of that he's still athletic," said Watel. "Tony Parker is synonymous with basketball for the entire world. Now the trail is blazed and it's ripe for Wemby to come in."

"We've never seen a big man able to move like that," added Muckensturm. "It's like a whole new generation of player."

"Now he has the chance to explode and change the whole French culture," said Poujol.

The men are in agreement, saying Wemby has tremendous potential.

"The only way you can go is up now," said Vincent.

"Are you gonna be at the first game?" we asked Muckensturm.

"Of course!" he replied.

With the Spurs, they say, he'll be in the right place with the right coach -- with everything he needs to succeed both on and off the court.

"We're a very tight French community that supports our own, so if you need anything, we'll be here," said Poujol. "Us guys, the French people here, we don't meet often enough. I think we should do more meetings like this. Maybe Victor will be the one to bring us together again."

Watel hopes Wemby will be the spark for San Antonio to have a sister city in France -- perhaps the city where his club plays right now.

The Honorary Consul said he's planning to present a special dish for Victor Wembanyama. He mentioned a baguette, possibly, because "...it's long and skinny like Wemby."

Either the baguette, or a drink, which might be easier, he said.