Locked On Spurs

Fan episode: Spurs fans' reaction to the team landing the No. 9 pick in the NBA Draft | Locked On Spurs

How are Spurs fans feeling about the team and the 2022 NBA Draft?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs fan, Angel Gutierrez, as he gives the pulse of the fanbase with the San Antonio Spurs positioned at No. 9 in the NBA Draft 2022.

Do fans want to see the team trade the pick? Which college prospects are fans hoping to see with the team next season?

RELATED: Reacting to the Spurs landing with the No. 9 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft | Locked On Spurs

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

