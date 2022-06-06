Fan episode: Spurs fans on the Popovich-coaching tree & looking back at the White deal | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes back San Antonio Spurs fan, Terrell Huff, for another fan episode.



On Monday, Terrell tells us if the fanbase resents the Spurs' Popovich-coaching tree, and if they wish some of the coaching talents stayed in San Antonio.



Also, he tells us if fans wish the Derrick White-Boston deal didn't happen, seeing how well he's been playing for the Celtics.