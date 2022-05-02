x
Locked On Spurs

Fan episode: Spurs fans look back on Boston deal, fan season grade for Jakob Poeltl | Locked On Spurs

What is the Spurs fanbase grade for Poeltl's 2021-22 season?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Spurs fan Terrell Huff for a fan episode.

Huff gives us what Spurs fans still think about the team's deal with Boston ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline and he gives us the fan season grade for center Jakob Poeltl.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

