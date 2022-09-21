x
Locked On Spurs

Fan episode: From the NBA Draft to team rookies, Spurs fans play a game of 'buy or sell' | Locked On Spurs

Listen to what the fans are saying ahead of the start of the Spurs' new season.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs fans, Zach Escamilla and Danny Sandoval, to play the game of "buy or sell."

Are fans buying that the team needs to land at the No. 1 pick in next season's NBA Draft? Are they selling that Jakob Poeltl will be a Spur for the whole season?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

