Are expectations being set too high for Spurs' Sochan? Discussing Popovich's recent comments | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Program Director and co-host of R&R In The Morning, Rob Thompson to discuss what's gotten into rookie Malaki Branham and coach Gregg Popovich's sharp comments about the team before the All-Star Break.
Also, are Spurs fans setting expectations too high for rookie Jeremy Sochan?
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
YouTube https://youtu.be/C3ITH9bYF4M
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5