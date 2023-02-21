Are expectations being set too high for Spurs' Sochan? Discussing Popovich's recent comments | Locked On Spurs

Are fans setting the bar too high for Sochan's NBA future?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Program Director and co-host of R&R In The Morning, Rob Thompson to discuss what's gotten into rookie Malaki Branham and coach Gregg Popovich's sharp comments about the team before the All-Star Break.

Also, are Spurs fans setting expectations too high for rookie Jeremy Sochan?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.