x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Locked On Spurs

Which ex-Spurs could be in the Hall Of Fame? Saluting Manu Ginobili | Locked On Spurs

We continue to celebrate Manu's HOF enshrinement with some of his top-moments.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to discuss if any former Spurs players could make their way to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

RELATED: 'About my San Antonio run' | Manu Ginobili shares heartfelt message on time with Spurs and his love for San Antonio

We also continue to celebrate Manu Ginobili's impending Hall of Fame induction with top-3 Manu moments.

Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

YouTube https://youtu.be/MsHFUYT93_E
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12

Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5  

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out