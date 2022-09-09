Which ex-Spurs could be in the Hall Of Fame? Saluting Manu Ginobili | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to discuss if any former Spurs players could make their way to the Basketball Hall of Fame.
RELATED: 'About my San Antonio run' | Manu Ginobili shares heartfelt message on time with Spurs and his love for San Antonio
We also continue to celebrate Manu Ginobili's impending Hall of Fame induction with top-3 Manu moments.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
YouTube https://youtu.be/MsHFUYT93_E
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5