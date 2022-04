Ginobili will be joining Spurs legends David Robinson, Tim Duncan and George Gervin in the Hall of Fame.

SAN ANTONIO — On this fan episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs fan, Zach Escamilla, to celebrate Manu Ginobili's being set for enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame and why Spurs fans still adore him.

