Locked On Spurs

Discussing the Spurs asking for games away from San Antonio | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs are seeking to play more home games away from San Antonio, and some fans are worried.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to discuss the recent news that the Spurs are seeking to play home games away from the AT&T Center starting next season.

Is this something fans should be worried about?

RELATED: Bexar County Commissioner Rodriguez gives insight into tentative approval for Spurs to play four home games away next year

