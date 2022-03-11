Ouch! Discussing the recent Spurs' player injuries & more | Locked On Spurs

From Devin Vassell to Blake Wesley, the injury bug has paid a visit to the Spurs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Dr. Ryan McCorkle for his weekly visit to talk about the Spurs' recent rash of player injuries.

What exactly did Blake Wesley suffer with his MCL sprain? Why did Devin Vassell stay out longer than expected?

Also, the Spurs are incorporating more yoga this season and McCorkle gives his thoughts on why that is a great thing for the players.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



YouTube https://youtu.be/ConrAr7QbSI

Apple buff.ly/3axIY84

Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12



Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.