Discussing the new Spurs alternate logos, fan backlash and was Dejounte Murray snubbed | Locked On Spurs

Despite leading the NBA in steals for the entire 2021-22 season, Dejounte Murray was left off both the NBA All-Defensive teams.

SAN ANTONIO — On this new episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Two Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to discuss the new Spurs alternate logos and the overwhelming fan backlash.

Also, a discussion on if Spurs' Dejounte Murray was snubbed from making an All-NBA Defensive team.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

