x
Locked On Spurs

The Doctor is in! Discussing Spurs' Zach Collins' leg injury & tips on surviving late-night games | Locked On Spurs

Dr. Ryan McCorkle is back for his weekly visit to discuss Collins' leg injury and more.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Dr. Ryan McCorkle for his weekly visit to break down the recent Spurs player injuries and a dive into Zach Collins' leg injury.

RELATED: MRI reveals Spurs' Collins suffered fibula fracture

Also, McCorkle gives some tips to Spurs fans who are staying up late to watch the West Coast games.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

Note: Audio technical difficulties during episode

