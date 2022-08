The Spurs will have to make several roster cuts ahead of the new season.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to look at the Spurs crammed roster and which players might be waived.

Also, some Spurs news and notes you may have missed including Josh Primo looking like the Hulk!