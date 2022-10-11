Discussing Keldon Johnson's hot start to the new season; game preview Spurs-Warriors | Locked On Spurs

What does the "eye-test" and stats show about Johnson's great start to the season?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to preview tonight's Spurs-Warriors matchup, a look at keys to the game, and more.

Also, a talk on Keldon Johnson's hot start to the new season.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.