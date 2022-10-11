Discussing Devin Vassell's start to the season and Sochan as a point guard | Locked On Spurs

What has Vassell's on-court development been like to start the new season?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Casey Viera to discuss Devin Vassell's start to the season. What do the numbers show? Where has he shown development?

Also, a talk on if Jeremy Sochan should get more time as a team point guard.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.