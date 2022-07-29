x
What's the current state of the San Antonio Spurs? | Locked On Spurs

Where are the Spurs as they head into a total rebuild?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to discuss the current state of the Spurs.

Is it a sinking ship? What is the light at the end of the rebuilding tunnel?

