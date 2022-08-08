Conversation with the creator of 'The Fall of the Spurs Dynasty' a Spurs documentary podcast | Locked On Spurs

Kyle Ledbetter created and narrated a podcast-documentary on the Silver and Black's Kawhi Leonard saga and more.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes the creator and host of "The Fall of the Spurs Dynasty" podcast documentary, Kyle Ledbetter.

Kyle takes us into how his Spurs-focused series began all the way through the Kawhi Leonard series and his thoughts on the team's current rebuild.